Rodel Canino: Daughter Angel ‘doing fine’ amid grim rumors, awaits DLSU statement

Rodel Canino, father of La Salle MVP Angel, respectfully declines to divulge his daughter's exact condition but reassures fans ahead of the UAAP women's volleyball tournament resumption

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers may have a bit of trouble ahead as the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament resumes on Wednesday, April 3.

Despite the defending champions currently holding a 7-1 record in second place, fans online have stirred ominous speculations regarding the well-being of reigning MVP Angel Canino – that her playing status for the rest of the crucial second-round stretch may suddenly be in doubt.

Pursued for comment on Tuesday, April 2, Angel’s father Rodel respectfully declined to divulge the exact nature of the issue.

While he did not deny the existence of the apparent problem, he insisted on reassuring fans that his daughter “is doing fine” as of the moment.

The elder Canino, currently an Akari assistant coach in the PVL, also said that La Salle will issue a statement in the near future and that he did not want to preempt the team’s approach on the sensitive matter.

Canino’s true playing status will be confirmed as the Lady Spikers return to action on Thursday, April 4, against the UP Fighting Maroons.

If the rookie MVP will not be able to take the court, La Salle will be forced to lean more heavily on other potent weapons like spikers Alleiah Malaluan and Shevana Laput, and middle blockers Thea Gagate and Amie Provido.

In eight games so far in the season, Canino is averaging stellar numbers of 16.3 points, 5.8 excellent receptions, and 4.8 excellent digs. – Rappler.com