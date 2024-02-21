Bright future: Super rookies Dongallo, Poyos trade praises after first UAAP showdown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UAAP women's volleyball hotshot rookies Angge Poyos of UST and Casiey Dongallo of UE combine for 47 points in an exciting preview of Philippine volleyball's extremely bright future

MANILA, Philippines – Move over Angel Canino and Bella Belen. There is a new young rivalry in town.

In a battle of top UAAP prospect teams, the feisty UST Golden Tigresses prevailed over the revitalized UE Lady Warriors in four thrilling sets, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22, on Wednesday, February 21.

After leading UST with 16 points in a shocking sweep of perennial finalist NU, blue-chip rookie Angge Poyos once again elevated the Tigresses with a new season-high mark of 24 points on 19 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks on the way to a 2-0 record.

At the other end, fellow UAAP newcomer Casiey Dongallo did not let herself be outdone, following up a historic 27-point debut against Ateneo with 23 more points in the losing effort.

When the dust settled, Dongallo could only tip her hat to her UST counterpart and absorb valuable lessons to apply in UE’s next games while she was at it.

“Poyos is really a great player, knowing her height is kind of small, and yet she’s really good at what she does,” she said in Filipino. “That’s all I can really say. She’s a great and strong player.”

Poyos was likewise straight to the point in her assessment of Dongallo.

“Our matchup was okay. I already matched up against her in high school and I can say that she’s really good,” Poyos said in Filipino.

“Skills-wise, she’s got it. Thankfully, we were able to win the match.”

Two teams initially behind the spotlight of contenders La Salle and NU, UST and UE are fast becoming must-see TV as the UAAP Season 86 moves along, thanks to their stellar group of youngsters.

Poyos teased that the best is yet to come for her and the Tigresses, while Dongallo continued to zero in on improvements the Lady Warriors need to make in their attempt to ascend to the upper tier of UAAP contenders.

“I think this [kind of game] is what people can expect from me moving forward, since in my first game I was too pressured, but now I’m adjusting,” Poyos continued. “I hope in the next few games I get to be more consistent and provide more for the team.”

“We still have a lot to work on,” Dongallo added. “We need to play faster so we can keep up to the motions of other teams. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Seemingly every UAAP season, a new gem shines from each member school, and this year, all indicators point to Poyos and Dongallo as the league’s next big stars, even with just a handful of games under their belts.

Once again, Philippine volleyball gains new valuable pieces in an already glimmering future. – Rappler.com