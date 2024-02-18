Golden age: UST volleyball teams put UAAP on notice after stunning season debuts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UST garners significant starting momentum in UAAP Season 86 volleyball after cruising to stunning debut sweeps of perennial title contender NU in both men's and women's divisions

MANILA, Philippines – A golden age may be in store for UST volleyball in UAAP Season 86.

For the first time in 34 games spanning a five-year window, three-time UAAP men’s volleyball champion NU found itself on the losing end of the equation after its Season 85 finals foe UST carved out a stunning 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 debut sweep on Sunday, February 18.

Rookie MVP Josh Ybañez led the statement win with 13 points, while Dux Yambao tallied 19 excellent sets – helping three other Tiger Spikers score at least 8.

A few hours later at the Mall of Asia Arena, the UST Golden Tigresses staged their own shocking reenactment over at the women’s division with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 blanking of perennial finalists NU Lady Bulldogs, capping a day to remember for the stars of España.

Even after losing veterans Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, and Milena Alessandrini, the “next woman up” mentality was quickly enforced as rookie Angge Poyos (16 points), Jonna Perdido (12 points), and Reg Jurado (12 points) worked as one cohesive unit to dominate the Season 84 champions.

Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes, although surprised that NU lay down for a sweep, still got exactly what he wanted out of his wards, who made up for lack of height with outstanding passing and floor defense.

“I wasn’t surprised because that is how we practice,” he said in Filipino.

“Practice makes permanent, I like to say. I think NU just had a bad stretch, but the way we played, that’s exactly what I see every day in practice.”

Tiger Spikers’ mentor Odjie Mamon was likewise pleased with the surprising way his team kicked off its finals comeback bid.

“I’m very happy that the team responded to our preparation, but it’s not all about techniques and tactics,” he said in Filipino.

“Here you need a steady mind and heart. You need to be patient and disciplined. We actually didn’t really win today. The opponent scored points for us and you all saw that. We’re just happy to receive their gifts.”

The roads ahead for both UST squads are still very long and treacherous, as the Tigresses still have to face the likes of defending champion La Salle and early dark horse UE, while the Tiger Spikers have yet to beat the likes of gutsy FEU and other up-and-coming contenders.

Still, the effect of this pair of debuts cannot be undervalued. Backed by a rich history pockmarked with a combined 34 UAAP championships, UST volleyball is here to stay at the top, and everyone is welcome along for the ride. – Rappler.com