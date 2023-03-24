LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 25

The second round kicks off with a bang as all eight teams suit up to play, capped by an immediate rematch between defending champion NU and first-round tormentor La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – The second round of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament kicks off with a bang on Saturday, March 25 as all teams see action in a stacked quadruple-header at the PhilSports Arena.

Ateneo (2-5) vs UE (0-7)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles look to put their worst start in the Final Four era in the rearview mirror and start a new winning streak against the hard-luck UE Lady Warriors at the 9 am curtain-raiser.

Led by the star duo of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler, Ateneo will have to fend off a win-hungry UE side bannered by Ja Lana and the surging Van Bangayan.

UST (5-2) vs Adamson (5-2)

The fourth-ranked UST Golden Tigresses seek revenge in an 11 am blockbuster match against their first-round tormentor Adamson Lady Falcons – the league’s surprise second-placers after seven games by way of tiebreakers.

Under the leadership of Eya Laure, Cassie Carballo, and Regina Jurado, UST is dead-set on atoning its stunning sweep loss to an Adamson side spearheaded by Kate Santiago, Louie Romero, and super rookie Trisha Tubu.

FEU (3-4) vs UP (1-6)

The FEU Lady Tamaraws look to build on an admirable first-round run with another win at 3 pm against the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons.

Showing signs of real progess and maturity, FEU’s core of Jov Fernandez, Jean Asis, and Tin Ubaldo aims for a convincing second-round debut, while UP standouts Aly Bertolano, Steph Bustrillo, and Niña Ytang seek to snap a four-game slide.

La Salle (7-0) vs NU (5-2)

Thanks to traditional rank-based matchmaking, the undefeated La Salle Lady Spikers have a chance to quickly rehash their stunning demolition of the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs at the 5 pm main event.

Powered by the terrifying trio of Fifi Sharma, Thea Gagate, and super rookie Angel Canino, La Salle aims to further demoralize their Season 84 finals tormentor, which in turn will need Bella Belen and Jen Nierva to return to their confident, dominant selves.

