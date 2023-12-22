Dawn Macandili joins Cignal after F2 disbandment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Star libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig signs with the Cignal HD Spikers as she starts a new chapter in her PVL career

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers became the first to scoop up a member of disbanded PVL team F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, signing libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig to a deal on Friday, December 22.

“Any team or coach will gladly welcome a player of Dawn’s caliber,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos.

“We want to build upon the recent podium finishes we had, as we see Dawn as the kind of player who will help us reach the goal of our team,” he added.

Macandili-Catindig, a three-time UAAP champion and a Finals Most Valuable Player with the De La Salle Lady Spikers, joins a squad that recently placed third in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

She will backstop 2023 PVL Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina, Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses, Best Setter Gel Cayuna, and rookie Vanie Gandler.

“I’m happy and honored to be able to join a stable and long-time volleyball club such as the Cignal HD Spikers. Coach Shaq has also been my coach in several national team stints so I think it will be easy to adapt to the team as I already know his system from before,” says the five-foot libero.

F2 Logistics, one of the most successful club teams in Philippine volleyball, disbanded its professional team to focus on the grassroots volleyball program.

“We thank our ever-loyal supporters [who] have been with the team through the victories and the losses,” the team said in a lengthy statement. “[F2] has been more than just a sports team. It has been the source of inspiration and pride for us, and we hope, for all of you.”

The team wallowed at the bottom half of the standings, placing eighth and missing the playoffs with a 4-8 record.

Being six-time Philippine Superliga champions, the Cargo Movers’ success did not translate to the PVL as they made the podium just once – a bronze finish in the 2023 First All-Filipino Conference.

Other names to look out for in this dispersal of talent include Kianna Dy, Myla Pablo, Jolina dela Cruz, Ivy Lacsina, Ara Galang, and Aby Maraño. – Rappler.com