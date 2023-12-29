NxLed lands rising star Ivy Lacsina in ongoing F2 roster sweepstakes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former F2 young star Ivy Lacsina finds a new home after Dawn Macandili-Catindig, signing with upstart PVL franchise NxLed Chameleons ahead of the 2024 season

MANILA, Philippines – The NxLed Chameleons are ending 2023 with a bang in preparation for the new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season, scooping up rising star Ivy Lacsina from the disbanded F2 Cargo Movers, the team announced on Friday, December 29.

NxLed’s biggest signing to date since its inception before the 2023 season-ending Second All-Filipino Conference, Lacsina is expected to be a big scoring boost for a budding Chameleons squad that scrapped their way to ninth place in the 12-team field.

In her sophomore season with the Cargo Movers, the former National University standout showed off her versatility under head coach Regine Diego, filling in admirably as a converted wing spiker after raising her stock as a middle blocker for the entirety of her collegiate career in the UAAP.

Unfortunately for F2, injuries and inconsistencies plagued what turned out to be its final conference in the PVL as the six-time Philippine Superliga champions lagged to just eighth place with a 4-7 record – just a few tiebreaker points above neophyte NxLed with a similar 4-7 slate.

Lacsina now joins a promising Chameleons core for the 2024 PVL season as she joins veteran spiker Jho Maraguinot, young winger Lycha Ebon, and fellow ex-NU Lady Bulldog, setter Kamille Cal.

The 6-foot-1 hitter is the second former Cargo Mover to land a new team after the Cignal HD Spikers’ quick snagging of star libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig. – Rappler.com