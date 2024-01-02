Chery Tiggo signs F2’s Ara Galang

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran hitter Ara Galang is the third former F2 Logistics Cargo Movers player to find a new home, after Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Ivy Lacsina

MANILA, Philippines – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers picked up wing spiker Ara Galang on Tuesday, January 2, the latest signing from the talent pool created by the disbandment of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Galang, who had played her entire career with F2 Logistics since graduating from De La Salle University, will be joining a young squad led by Eya Laure, Princess Robles, and Jen Nierva.

Galang is the third former F2 player to find a new home after Cignal’s Dawn Macandili-Catindig and NxLed’s Ivy Lacsina.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play for Chery, and super excited since this is the first time I’ll be joining another team, and I went to a team where I barely know the players,” Galang said in Filipino.

“I am always all out and give my best in training, in the game, every day…. I will do everything to be able to contribute and help the team,” she added.

Galang, who will turn 29 on Thursday, January 4, copped the UAAP Season 75 Most Valuable Player along with Aby Maraño, en route to another women’s volleyball crown under the tutelage of legendary mentor Ramil de Jesus.

Aside from Galang, the team is expected to sign another big name from F2 Logistics later in the day, sources close to the team bared to Rappler.

Chery Tiggo just concluded the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference short of a podium finish, yielding to the Cignal HD Spikers in a sweep of the bronze medal affair. – Rappler.com