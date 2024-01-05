Ced Domingo parts ways with Creamline

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY PLAYER. Ced Domingo in action for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League.

Creamline officially parts ways with Ced Domingo months after she left the PVL powerhouse to sign with a Thailand club

MANILA, Philippines – Ced Domingo will not be returning to Creamline once her stint in Thailand ends.

The Cool Smashers officially parted ways with Domingo on Friday, January 5, three months after she left the Premier Volleyball League team to sign with Women’s Volleyball Thailand League squad Nakhon Ratchasima VC.

“We thank you for your excellence and heart that you showed inside and outside the court, and most importantly, for being a Creamline Cool Smasher,” the team said in a statement in Filipino.

Domingo joined Creamline in 2019 after her collegiate career with the FEU Lady Tamaraws and helped the Cool Smashers win four PVL crowns out of seven finals appearances over the next four years.

Individually, the 24-year-old earned a Second Best Middle Blocker plum and a Finals MVP award during her time with Creamline.

Despite her success with the Cool Smashers, Domingo left the team in October to pursue her aspirations of being an import in a foreign league, joining Thai powerhouse Nakhon Ratchasima.

Creamline, though, proved it remains the PVL yardstick even after the departures of Domingo and star setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, who also left for Japan, as it swept the Second All-Filipino Conference in December for its seventh title.

Determined to keep its place on top, Creamline is reportedly bringing in middle blocker Bea de Leon and libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla from sister team Choco Mucho. – Rappler.com