Sharma sizzles in PVL debut as young Akari downs shorthanded F2 in 5-set marathon

RISING STARS. Akari spiker Faith Nisperos (left), blocker Fifi Sharma (center), and spiker Trisha Genesis (right) react in-game in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference

Young Akari takes full advantage of a shorthanded F2 side playing without top stars Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili-Catindig, rallying to a five-set win to kick off its 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference campaign

MANILA, Philippines – In the first five-set game of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, the upstart Akari Chargers rolled to a well-earned debut win over the shorthanded F2 Cargo Movers, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 19-25, 15-8, at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, October 17.

Veteran hitter Dindin Santiago-Manabat led four other Akari young guns in double-digit scoring with 19 points, backstopped by 18 points from Faith Nisperos as F2 felt the brunt of losing injured star spiker Kianna Dy and libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig.

PVL debutant Fifi Sharma also came up big in her first professional league game with 13 points, including the match point-forcing block on Myla Pablo and subsequent game-winning ace.

Despite forcing a fifth and final set after a 25-19 rout in the fourth, F2 was unable to sustain its momentum early in the clincher, as Akari rolled to a 5-1 start, capped by a Manabat down-the-line hit.

Although the Cargo Movers managed to inch within one, 5-6, in a small comeback, they also shot themselves in the foot with crucial errors that helped push the Chargers back up 4, 9-5.

F2 then completely fell apart on defense as soft hits from Trisha Genesis and Eli Soyud went unreturned before Sharma wrapped a bow on her first PVL game with those last two plays to seal the deal.

“It’s always hard to play F2. They always play hard, they know each other, but these guys [in Akari] gave their all,” said Akari head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“Of course, there’s a lot to improve, but we are on the way. One day, they have to show up again.”

Ezra Madrigal also chipped in 14 points, while Trisha Genesis scattered 13 points, 15 excellent digs, and 9 excellent receptions. Sharma’s fellow former La Salle standout Justine Jazareno, meanwhile, contributed 12 excellent receptions in her own pro league debut.

Ivy Lacsina stepped up big time in Dy’s absence, netting a career-high 26 points off 22 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace in the gutting loss. Pablo added 12 points and 16 excellent digs, while the returning Joy Dacoron churned out a game-high 4 blocks for a 6-point total. – Rappler.com