Dy, Maraño, Macandili stuff stat sheet; F2 takes PVL lead share off Cignal sweep

Kianna Dy scores 22, Aby Maraño erupts for 7 blocks, and Dawn Macandili tallies 31 digs in just three sets as F2 sweeps Cignal to rise to shared first in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers budged right next to their Creamline rivals at the top of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference standings after sweeping the Cignal HD Spikers in a tight affair, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, February 25.

“Point City” Kianna Dy stayed true to her moniker after dropping 22 points on 21 attacks as F2 rose to a 4-1 record for a share of first place midway through the elimination round.

Aby Maraño and Dawn Macandili, meanwhile, made a living on defense as the former tallied 14 points with a whopping conference-best 7 blocks, while the latter kept the floor clean with 31 excellent digs in just three sets played.

Cignal looked poised to extend the game to a fourth set after taking a 23-22 lead in the airtight third frame off a Chin Basas crosscourt kill. However, Dy took control of the endgame as she always had in games past and scored two straight attacks to force match point back in F2’s favor.

Elaine Kasilag then took the serve, which ended on a game-winning Cha Cruz-Behag return kill after Cignal’s reception bounced just a tad too strong back to the Cargo Movers’ side.

“This is our goal, to finish games quickly and dominate,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego in Filipino. “I think we’re on the right track. Hopefully, more and more wins come next.”

No Cignal player breached double-digit scoring as Roselyn Doria led the way with 9 points.

F2 guns for its fifth win on Thursday, March 2, 6:30 pm, as it takes on a fellow contender in the Petro Gazz Angels, still at PhilSports. Cignal, meanwhile, goes back to the drawing board for a 4 pm assignment that same day against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. – Rappler.com