Rivalry-worthy: F2 sneaks past Creamline in 5-set heart-stopper

Myla Pablo, Aby Maraño, and a clutch Ivy Lacsina lead the F2 Cargo Movers to a five-set heist over their erstwhile unbeaten rival Creamline Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines – In undoubtedly the best showdown so far in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, the F2 Cargo Movers dug deep to stun the Creamline Cool Smashers from two match points down, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, at the standing-room only PhilSports Arena on Saturday, February 18.

Myla Pablo had her best game so far in an F2 uniform with a game-high 27 points on 22 attacks with a conference-best 5 blocks as the Cargo Movers tied the Cool Smashers with identical 3-1 records.

Kim Fajardo tallied 27 excellent sets in a star setter showdown with Jia de Guzman as Aby Maraño added 14 points. Kianna Dy bounced back from a 1-point disappearing act last game with 11 points, while Dawn Macandili and Ara Galang rounded out the team’s effort with their excellent floor defense.

From up 13-10 in the fifth and final set, Creamline helped set the stage for F2’s sneaky comeback with back-to-back attack errors from top guns Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao.

Although the Cargo Movers’ hopes considerably waned after a Pablo service error that gifted match point to the Cool Smashers, 12-14, Creamline again piled on two more errors for a 14-all tie that Dy took advantage of with a match point-seizing block on Carlos, 15-14.

With F2 suddenly on the cusp of a late-game heist, Ivy Lacsina wound up for a huge game-winning ace that comfortably snagged the line, as seen on a last-gasp Creamline in/out challenge.

“I am very proud of the team because they fought really well today. It feels like they really didn’t want to give away the match, which is how it should be against all teams,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego.

“I’m really happy for this win and hopefully we carry this momentum to the next few games. We cannot be complacent.”

Carlos saw her conference-best 21-point outing go down the drain, while De Guzman added 35 more excellent sets to her ballooning personal tally in the loss. Jema Galanza backstopped with 18 points, while Gumabao and Pangs Panaga scored 14 apiece.

F2 returns at the PhilSports Arena after a one-week break on Saturday, February 25, to face the reeling Cignal HD Spikers at 6:30 pm.

Creamline, meanwhile, heads back to the drawing board, and will also return next Saturday, 4 pm, against the unbeaten Chery Tiggo Crossovers. – Rappler.com