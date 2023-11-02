Petro Gazz rides out roller-coaster 2nd set, stops F2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After a tense second-set duel, Petro Gazz pulls off a big windup to halt F2 Logistics and stay unbeaten in four games

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz survived a roller-coaster showdown in the second set before blowing away F2 Logistics in the third for a 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 triumph to stay unbeaten in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference on Thursday night, November 2, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Ranya Musa delivered 11 points and Jonah Sabete also finished with the same output, highlighted by a couple of big hits in the extended second set where momentum swung back and forth before the Angels wrapped it up, 27-25.

Seizing control, the Angels unleashed the first six points in the third and never gave the Cargo Movers a chance to recover as they built leads as many as 23-13 on a Dzi Gervacio power hit against two F2 Logistics defenders

“I’m very happy for the girls who were able to hold their ground, especially in the second set,” said Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

“We were up midway through but made some lapses. But they were able to catch up and lessen their errors.”

Petro Gazz, which has yet to drop a set, regained a share of the top spot with the Creamline Cool Smashers at 4-0, while pushing the Cargo Movers down to 2-2 in a tie with the Cignal HD Spikers.

Remy Palma and Grethcel Soltones chipped in 9 points each while providing the veteran smarts, and Aiza Pontillas added 6 points for the Angels, who dominated with 46 attack points against their rivals’ 28.

“They were really able to hold the team together especially in the stretch when we needed to score the points most,” said Sto. Tomas of his veterans’ heads-up play.

Jolina dela Cruz paced F2 Logistics with 13 points as Ivy Lacsina only scored 8 and Ara Galang wound up with 6 points. – Rappler.com