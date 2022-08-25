ISPs may face sanctions if uncooperative vs online sexual abuse | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla warns Internet Service Providers or ISPs may face sanctions if they fail to help with the government’s crackdown against the online sexual exploitation of children.

The Philippines’ Maya-3 and Maya-4 cube satellites or CubeSats return from space on August 4 and August 8, respectively.

Alternative news site Bulatlat asks a Quezon City court to hold the National Telecommunications Commission in contempt for not immediately unblocking their site despite a court order.

The Mandaluyong City prosecutors’ office indicts Jose Antonio Sanvicente, the SUV driver in a hit-and-run incident in June, for frustrated homicide.

Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde and director of the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ finally comes forward to explain why she cut Shia LaBeouf from her upcoming thriller film. – Rappler.com

