Maharlika fund not to source funds from GSIS, SSS | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The controversial bill seeking to establish the Maharlika wealth fund will no longer source funding from the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System.

Veteran journalist Roy Mabasa, younger brother of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid, is the new host of radio program ‘Lapid Fire.’

Google reveals the top topics Filipinos searched for in 2022. The Philippine National elections or Halalan 2022 tops Google’s overall top trending searches.

Time magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 2022’s ‘Person of the Year,’ for inspiring Ukrainians and winning global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia’s devastating invasion.

Indonesia released on parole Umar Patek, a bomb maker in the deadly 2002 Bali attacks on Wednesday, December 7.

Actress Jenna Ortega is the talk of the town for starring in the Netflix series Wednesday, as the titular eldest daughter of the Addams family.

Hidilyn Diaz completes her collection of gold medals as she breaks through in the World Weightlifting Championships. — Rappler.com