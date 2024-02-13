PIRMA ‘non-existent’ since 2004 – SEC | The wRap

A Senate inquiry on the people’s initiative to amend the Constitution reveals the People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action or PIRMA has been non-existent since February 10, 2004.

Pasig City shuts down all forms of online gambling, with Mayor Vico Sotto noting the social costs far outweigh the financial benefits.

Environmentalist groups demand an investigation and a halt to mining operations in Davao de Oro in the wake of the February 6 landslide at a mining village in Masara, Maco town.

Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez publicly apologizes to YouTuber turned model-actress Ivana Alawi over speculations they were having an affair.

Pop superstar Beyoncé releases two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial. She mentions ‘breaking the internet’ minutes before announcing an upcoming album.