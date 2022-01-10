DOH logs record-breaking 33,169 new COVID-19 cases | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The COVID-19 surge in the Philippines takes a turn for the worse as the health department on Monday, January 10, reports 33,169 new infections, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began.

The Commission on Elections presses Bongbong Marcos Monday, January 10, for more solid proof that he was too sick to attend a recent hearing on his disqualification cases.

Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo opposes ‘punitive’ measures against unvaccinated Filipinos. Robredo suggests giving incentives instead to encourage the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is sentenced to four years in jail on several charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

New photographs of the British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are released to mark her 40th birthday. Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray pays tribute to Philippine arts and culture in a fashion film shot inside the newly-restored Manila Metropolitan Theater. – Rappler.com