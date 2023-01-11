Defense chief Galvez to senior officials: ‘Stay in place’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ new defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr. tells senior members of the Department of National Defense to ‘stay in place’ as he takes the helm.

Filipino households consuming 200 kilowatt-hours should expect an additional P125 in their next electricity bill, as the Manila Electric Company or Meralco declares a rate increase.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says the Philippines is suffering from a brain drain of qualified air traffic controllers as they chase more competitive paychecks abroad.

Bad weather forces President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to skip his visit to flood-devastated Oroquieta City, but he proceeds to distribute aid to flood victims in another area in Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein asks New York’s highest court to overturn his 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction, saying the Manhattan trial judge succumbed to inertia created by the #MeToo movement.

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon ends her bid for the Best Supporting Actress award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, as Angela Bassett takes home the award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It’s official! BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to headline Coachella. The annual US music and arts festival unveils its full lineup, with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean as the headliners. — Rappler.com