Bongbong Marcos rejects disclosure of SALN if elected president | Evening wRap

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos says he will not be publicizing his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), making him the only one out of the top presidential bets to refuse to release this document.

Top presidential aspirants, except Bongbong Marcos, face their first interview with GMA News anchor Jessica Soho in a three-hour program on Saturday, January 22.

An Octa Research report says new COVID-19 cases fell by 30% in Metro Manila from January 15 to 21. But, the report says other areas are still experiencing upward surges, including Cebu City, Davao City, and other highly urbanized cities in the provinces.

Philippine Olympian EJ Obiena decides not to enter into a mediation offered by the Philippine Sports Commission in his conflict with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Actress Kris Aquino refutes rumors of her possible reconciliation with ex-fiancé Mel Senen Sarmiento. – Rappler.com