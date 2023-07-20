Ayala urges public to fight disinformation | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Ayala on disinformation, CHR on ICC probe, Bea Alonzo & Dominic Roque

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ayala Corporation is not taking fake news lightly and urges the public to hold those behind disinformation accountable.

The Commission on Human Rights says the latest ruling of the International Criminal Court allowing the continuation of an investigation into Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs is an ‘opportunity’ for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to show his commitment to human rights.

The Catholic Church in the Philippines opens the road to sainthood for 13-year-old Niña Ruiz Abad who died of an incurable heart disease in 1993.

E! News reports supermodel Gigi Hadid and a friend are arrested for possession of marijuana after her luggage was found to have the drug.

Fresh off his NBA Summer League stint, Kai Sotto arrives in the Philippines on Wednesday, July 19 with the Filipino center still committed to playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

EJ Obiena climbs to world No. 2 in the latest men’s pole vault world rankings, a career-best as the Filipino athletics star rises one spot.

Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are ready to tie the knot after more than two years of dating! — Rappler.com