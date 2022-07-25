Marcos vows tax overhauls in first SONA | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pledges to overhaul the Philippines’ tax system and make it a destination for investment and tourism.

A former mayor of Lamitan City, Basilan, and at least two others are killed in a shooting inside Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday, July 24.

Newly elected Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri lays down his vision for the upper chamber of the 19th Congress in his acceptance speech during the session opening on Monday, July 25.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declares monkeypox a global health emergency. Public health emergency of international concern is the highest alert level declared by WHO.

The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther pay tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday, July 23. – Rappler.com

