Calida doubles wealth under Duterte admin | Evening wRap

Solicitor General Jose Calida’s net worth increased from P36.9 million in 2017 to P73.4 million in 2021. This is according to his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth or SALNs obtained by Rappler.

Criminal law professor Ted Te says the SUV driver who ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong City could have been arrested without a warrant on the principle of hot pursuit.

Threat hangs over groups planning to stage anti-Marcos protests at June 30 for incoming President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s inauguration at the National Museum.

K-pop pioneers BTS face tears and sympathy from fans but anger from shareholders in their management company HYBE, after the band announces a break from group musical activities.

In waters off Boracay, teams of divers have started to rid coral reefs and the seabed of the large, venomous crown-of-thorns starfish or COTS. – Rappler.com

