Military uniforms believed to be Chinese found in Porac POGO | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Authorities discover what looks like Chinese military uniforms after raiding the illegal POGO Lucky South 99 Outsourcing in Porac, Pampanga Monday, June 10.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not personally attend the peace summit on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland next week, contrary to an earlier pronouncement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Philippine Business for Education urges Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to set up the Teacher Education Council or TEC to enhance teaching quality in the Philippines.

A Leyte court junks a drug case against alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa. He was accused by former president Rodrigo Duterte of being the top drug personality in Eastern Visayas.

Filipino scientists led by Jonathan Anticamara and Fernando Siringan find extensive coral damage in Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2024 sees the company’s first big foray into generative AI with Apple Intelligence. – Rappler.com