House approves bill for SMNI franchise revocation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives approves on third and final reading a bill revoking the franchise of Apollo Quiboloy-owned Swara Sug Media Corporation, which operates Sonshine Media Network International.

Malacañang says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos ‘developed flu-like symptoms’ Wednesday night, March 20. Doctors prescribed rest for the couple.

Senator Risa Hontiveros says Thursday, March 21, the arrest order for Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy is on its way to Davao City through the Senate Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms.

Six student leaders in the University of Santo Tomas withdraw their candidacies for the upcoming central student council elections as the campus administration continues to draw flak for alleged suppression of academic freedom.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, who once punched a sheriff, advises teachers to pause whenever their emotions get in the way of teaching. — Rappler.com