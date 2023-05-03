MIAA chief suspended | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has three days to implement the preventive suspension of Manila International Airport Authority head Cesar Chiong on orders of the Ombudsman.

A government official says the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of harassment by China’s coast guard in the South China Sea.

The Sandiganbayan affirms the charge against former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista.

State weather bureau PAGASA upgrades its warning status from El Niño Watch to El Niño Alert.

The Southeast Asian Games return to Cambodia, with the Philippines aiming to improve from its fourth-place medal tally finish in Vietnam.

Serena Williams confirms she is expecting baby number two at the star-studded Met Gala in New York. Serena captions a TikTok post on Monday evening, saying ‘Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.’

Former senator and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao loses his case against US-based livestreaming service Paradigm Sports Management and needs to pay $5.1 million. — Rappler.com