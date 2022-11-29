US disputes China’s account it drove away US cruiser near Spratlys | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

China’s military says it drove away a US guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea‘s Spratly Islands, an assertion the US Navy disputes.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista shares his plans to improve the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, following a report that found NAIA the third most stressful airport in Asia and Oceania.

The House of Representatives unanimously passes a bill that seeks to further protect women from discrimination in the workplace.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warns of an unprecedented joint response with allies, if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test.

South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcome the birth of their baby boy.

BlockBerry Creative denies reports that nine members of K-pop girl group LOONA are working to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The Good Son actor Jerome Ponce and former presidential candidate Isko Moreno are cast to play the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., in Darryl Yap’s upcoming film ‘Martyr or Murderer.’ — Rappler.com