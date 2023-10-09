‘Millions’ of PhilHealth members’ data stolen – DICT | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Department of Information and Communications Technology cybersecurity Undersecretary Jeffrey Dy says PhilHealth members affected by the data breach may be in the ‘millions.’

Pump prices of petroleum products are set to decrease on Tuesday, October 10, as the global market anticipates a slump in demand.

A Filipino is reported abducted and six more ‘unaccounted for’ in Israel, after Hamas fighters rampaged through several Israeli towns.

American Simone Biles wins the balance beam and floor events on the final day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, October 8.

The Philippines notches its best Asian Games ranking in nearly three decades after finishing 17th overall on Sunday, October 8.

A Cagayan de Oro-based professor is named one of the world’s best classical composers. After a year’s delay, the 2022 WorldVision Composers Contest declares a tie for second place among its three finalists.

Embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega is released from police custody on Saturday, October 7. Pura Luka Vega, whose legal name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, posts bail amounting to P72,000. — Rappler.com