Hontiveros to Duterte: Account for confidential funds | The wRap

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros says Vice President Sara Duterte need not respect her but urges Duterte to account for confidential funds.

A report from the United States Department of Agriculture says the Philippines overtakes China as the world’s top importer of rice.

The Philippine Coast Guard’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea says it was ‘disheartening’ to hear doubts about its capability to defend the country’s territory on its own.

The government begins distributing P2.95 billion in fuel subsidies for operators of public utility vehicles to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology is seeking P300 million in confidential funds for 2024 to be used against cybercrime and scammers.

Heads up, theater fans! It’s time to head to the cinema because British theater is coming to silver screens near you.

Mexican lawmakers hear testimony that ‘we are not alone’ in the universe and see the alleged remains of non-human beings. – Rappler.com