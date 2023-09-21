NAIA personnel who swallowed $300 to face ‘maximum penalties’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The transportation department directs the Office of Transportation Security to ‘immediately file’ charges against the security screening officer who allegedly stole money from passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The Ombudsman finds former NTF-ELCAC officials Lorraine Badoy and Antonio Parlade Jr. guilty in an administrative case.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certifies as urgent the 2024 spending plan of the national government.

Following the committee-level passage of the divorce bill, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva says the move was just ‘part of the process of deliberations’ on any proposed measure.

A trade group for American authors sues OpenAI in a Manhattan federal court on behalf of prominent writers including John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, and Game of Thrones novelist George R.R. Martin.

Three members of K-pop boy group Stray Kids sustain bruises from a minor car accident, resulting in changes to their scheduled activities.

The titles of all five vault tracks from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album are revealed after 33 million puzzles are solved on Google. — Rappler.com