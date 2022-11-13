LOOK: Kylie Verzosa is Tanduay’s calendar girl for 2023 

Kylie follows in the footsteps of Erich Gonzales, Heart Evangelista, Bela Padilla, Barbie Imperial, Ivana Alawi, and Bea Alonzo, to name a few

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Verzosa turns up the heat as Tanduay’s 2023 calendar girl.

The liquor brand shared a 30-second video compilation of Kylie’s behind-the-scenes clips for their calendar shoot. The beauty-queen-turned actress looked sultry in several outfits, including lingerie, a silver-embellished dress, and a neon green top.

On Instagram, Kylie shared a photo of her in the 2023 calendar, where she is seen wearing a bikini with only a straw hat covering her torso.

She also shared several clips from the shoot and the launch. “So happy to be part of the Tanduay family,” she said.

Kylie followed in the footsteps of other stars who’ve been Tanduay calendar girls – Erich Gonzales, Heart Evangelista, Bela Padilla, Barbie Imperial, Ivana Alawi, and Bea Alonzo, to name a few.

Kylie is best known as Miss International 2016, the sixth Filipina beauty queen to take home the crown. She also starred in several series and movies, and recently won Best Actress in the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards. – Rappler.com