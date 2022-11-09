LOOK: Yassi Pressman is Ginebra’s 2023 calendar girl

In the launch video, the 27-year-old actress donned five outfits that showed off her physique

MANILA, Philippines – Yassi Pressman confidently flaunted her curves as Ginebra’s 2023 calendar girl.

“Proud to be your Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl 2023,” Yassi said on Tuesday, November 8, alongside a 30-second clip of her dancing to Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look.”

In the video, the 27-year-old actress donned five outfits that showed off her physique – including a white crop top paired with a beige bikini bottom, and a white flowing skirt with only a huge straw hat covering her upper torso.

During the launch, Yassi said that she’s “surprised and shocked and honored” to be the brand’s chosen endorser. “At the end of the day, being a part of such a great legacy is something that’s gonna be a milestone in my life,” she said, according to ABS-CBN News.

Yassi followed in the footsteps of other stars who’ve been Ginebra calendar girls – Pia Wurtzbach, Ellen Adarna, Kim Domingo, Sanya Lopez, and Christelle Abello, and Chie Filomeno, to name a few.

Yassi is best known for her roles in the ABS-CBN prime time television series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and the films More Than Blue, Camp Sawi, and Diary ng Panget, among others – Rappler.com