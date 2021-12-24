[PODCAST] Astrology Eme with Cesd: Mini readings of BTS’ December babies – Jin and V

Before December comes to a close, Rappler’s resident astro girl Cesd reads Jin and V’s birth charts

Before December comes to a close, Rappler’s resident astro girl Cesd is here to do mini readings of two BTS members. And who other than the K-pop group’s December babies, Jin and V?

As fans probably know, the two embody so much of their sun signs, and in this episode we also talk about the other placements in their birth charts.

But a friendly reminder: looking into celebrities’ birth charts is great practice for astrologers because we can cross-check readings with their public life.

We should also keep in mind that we can never assume that we know these people’s characters completely.

P.S.: As of the release of this episode, Venus is in retrograde. You might wanna take notes!

