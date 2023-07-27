Philippines
Typhoon Egay

Areas under state of calamity due to Typhoon Egay, southwest monsoon

James Patrick Cruz

TYPHOON. The local government unit of Paoay in Ilocos Norte conducts relief operations for the stranded families in their town due to Typhoon Egay on July 27, 2023.

Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte/Facebook

Typhoon Egay leaves a trail of destruction in several regions in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, July 27, but left a trail of destruction in several regions in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, July 25, Egay intensified into a super typhoon, but was downgraded back to a typhoon on the same day. It also enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of Thursday at 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 1,969 families had been pre-emptively evacuated in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

This prompted local authorities to declare a state of calamity in their respective areas.

Rappler updates this list as more advisories come in.

Ilocos
Cagayan Valley
Mimaropa

Typhoon Egay is the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country in 2023.

– Rappler.com

