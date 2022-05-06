UniTeam tells Davao del Norte voters: Marcos-Duterte a package deal

Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte with their senatorial slate during their miting de avance in Tagum City

The appeal follows Vice President Leni Robredo's endorsements from 9 of 11 Davao del Norte mayors

TAGUM CITY, Philippines – The miting de avance of UniTeam in Tagum City on Thursday, May 5, saw senatorial bets of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte appeal to voters to pick both candidates.

This, after Vice President Leni Robredo earlier secured endorsements from nine of 11 mayors in Davao del Norte.

Senatorial candidate and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque downplayed these endorsements without naming Robredo.

“May mga Marites akong narinig, ang sabi nila, ang Davao del Norte [ay] mahilig sa itlog na maalat, na hindi na raw minamahal si Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Ang sabi nila, iba raw ang presidente ng Davao del Norte,” Roque said.

(I heard a rumor that some are saying that Davao del Norte loves salted egg and don’t love President Rodrigo Duterte anymore. They say that Davao del Norte has a different pick for president)

“Salted egg” is an insult to Robredo. It describes her as someone who has a pink exterior, but with a yellow heart. Robredo’s campaign color is pink, while yellow is associated with the Liberal Party.

“Pero nakikita nating ang Tagum ay kay president Duterte pa rin at ang Tagum ang iboboto ay si Bongbong Marcos at Inday Sara Duterte (But we see that Tagum is still for President Duterte, and that Tagum will vote for Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte),” Roque added.

Fellow senatorial candidate Gibo Teodoro also appealed to Tagum voters to pick both Marcos and Duterte.

“Maghini-usa kita na tinood, kay way lain na prinsipyo na importante kung dili ta mag hiniusa alang sa paglambo ug kaugmaon sa atong nasod…Solid unta na BBM-Sara ang atong tabangon sa muabot na Mayo 9,” Teodoro said.

(Let us unite authentically, because there is no other important principle but unity for the betterment of the future of our nation… let’s be solid and vote for BBM and Sara and help them this May 9)

Last April, Robredo secured the endorsement of former House speaker and Davao del Norte first district representative Pantaleon Alvarez, the man who once sought to impeach her as vice president. (WATCH: Alvarez confident in Robredo’s ‘slow burn’ campaign momentum)

Alvarez’s pledge of allegiance to Robredo helped her secure the support of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, and nine of the 11 mayors in the province, including Tagum City Mayor Allan Rellon. The local leaders raised Robredo’s hands twice during a grand rally last April 8 attended by some 35,000 people.

Tagum City is also important for UniTeam, as this is where Marcos and Duterte made their first public appearance together after declaring their tandem back in November 2021. – Rappler.com