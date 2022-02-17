Not-so-united Bicol: 3 governors back Marcos, Duterte

Catanduanes governor Joseph "Boboy" Cua (leftmost) and Masbate governor Antonio Kho (third from left) among several governors backing presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and his running mate Sara Duterte.

Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte won’t endorse Robredo but says allies, followers free to back her

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Albay province in Region 5 may be solidly for Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo but a united Bicolandia may remain a pipe dream, with three governors endorsing her rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his running-mate, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

The Villafuertes in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero have not endorsed her either, even if the latter is on her Senate slate.

Rep. Wilton “Tonton” Kho of the third district of Masbate on Wednesday, February 16 posted on Facebook about Governor Antonio “Tony” Kho’s support for the Uniteam bets.

Tonton is the eldest son of the governor and 2nd congressional district Representative Elisa Olga Kho.

The same Facebook post also shows a picture of Catanduanes governor Joseph “Boboy” Cua also raising the hands of Bongbong Marcos.

The Kho announcement brings to three the number of governors in Bicol backing Marcos and Duterte.

Camarines Norte governor Edgar Tallado endorsed the tandem on February 8 during the “Sara para sa Barangay” event in Daet City.

The Villafuerte political dynasty of Camarines Sur were earlier reported to be backing Uniteam as they met on February 7 with its senatorial aspirants, Jinggoy Estrada and Harry Roque, Ako Bicol partylist first nominee Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

But according to municipal councilor Jonas Soltes of Tinambac town, governor Miguel Villafuerte and his father, 2nd District representative Luis Raymund, both members of the PDP-Laban, endorsed only Duterte.

The older Villafuerte on February 12 told the “All Team One Camarines Sur candidates” at the Capitol complex that he would not endorse any presidential bet.

“There is a candidate for Bicolana. I will not endorse the President but I’m leaving you to whom you, the CamSurians, want to vote for President. If you want to be with Leni, it’s fine with me,” the lawmaker said.

Robredo supporters

Among the six provinces of Bicol, Albay is the sole province in Bicol where local politicians showed unity in backing Robredo.

While Robredo included Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero in her Senate slate, he has not endorsed her.

The Davao city mayor has endorsed the Sorsogon governor, who is also part of the slates of Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto, and of Senator Manny Pacquiao and congressman Lito Atienza.

In Albay, Representatives Joey Sarte Salceda (2nd District) of PDP Labay, Edcel Lagman (1st District) of LP, Fernando Cabredo (3rd District), re-electionist Gov. Al Francis Bichara, Legazpi Mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Noel Rosa, and former 3rd district representative Fernando Gonzalez all Robredo.

The League of Mayors in Albay led by Libon town mayor Das Maronilla also announced that 18 mayors from three cities and 15 towns are backing Robredo.

But Salceda and several other politicians in Bicol are not carrying Pangilinan as they have commitments to back Duterte for the vice presidency.

Bicol Region is one of the country’s vote-rich regions with 3.9 million registered voters as of October 23, 2021, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

Among the six provinces of Bicol, Camarines Sur has the highest registered voters with 1,321,196 followed by Albay with 895,353; Masbate, 596, 679, Sorsogon, 542 425, Camarines Norte, 387,183 and Catanduanes with 203,073. – Rappler.com