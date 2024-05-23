Hero’s welcome awaits Miss Supranational Philippines Tarah Valencia in Baguio 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SMILE. Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 Tarah Valencia smiles on stage during the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night. Valencia, who is from Baguio, emerged as Miss Universe Philippines 3rd runner-up.

'We are with you as you represent not just Baguio but the entire country,' Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong tells the beauty queen in a Facebook post

BAGUIO, Philippines – Preparations are underway in Baguio City to give beauty queen Tarah Valencia a hero’s welcome after she was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2025, and emerged as the 3rd runner-up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

Alec Mapalo, Baguio City tourism officer, said on Thursday, May 23, that the special welcome for Valencia is part of Baguio’s tradition of celebrating the victories of its beauty queens.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong lauded Valencia on social media, expressing pride in her representation of not just Baguio but the entire country.

“Big congratulations to Tarah Valencia for winning the Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 title. We are with you as you represent not just Baguio but the entire country. Congratulations and good luck!” Magalong wrote on his Facebook page.

The 23-year-old Valencia is the holder of the title of Miss Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio 2023. That same year, she was also crowned Miss Baguio Turismo.

She graduated cum laude from the University of Baguio with the degree Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management major in International Tourism.

Valencia was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 before an exhilarating night at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, May 22, where Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo emerged as the top winner, besting 52 other contestants and bagging the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 crown.

The other winners are as follows:

Stacey Gabriel of Cainta, 1st runner-up

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province, 2nd runner-up and Miss Cosmo Philippines

Christi Lynn McGarry of Taguig, 4th runner-up

Before the coronation, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization announced that Ahtisa Manalo, Valencia, and other contestants will represent the country in various international pageants.

The other representatives include Cyrille Payumo from Pampanga, who was named Miss Charm Philippines, and Alexie Mae Brooks from Iloilo, who emerged as Miss Eco International Philippines 2024.

Mapalo praised Valencia’s embodiment of local values.

“We’re profoundly happy and proud of her achievements in the recent MUPH pageant. It speaks a lot about how our representatives to any national competitions take into heart our community values of resiliency, discipline, and perseverance,” Mapalo said.

Valencia said her platform focuses on sustainable tourism, a cause close to her heart, having grown up in the tourist capital of Baguio. She said she was committed to the cause of balancing tourism growth with the preservation of natural resources.

Eros Goze, a Baguio fashion photographer and designer, cited Valencia’s potential and unique qualities, but noted a “weakness.”

“She has the beauty to become a titleholder. Her only weakness is her communication skills. She gets easily rattled, as she has been overcoming the trauma of her father’s death. However, she comes across as very natural and honest, and that’s charming,” he said.

The Miss Supranational pageant, where Valencia will represent the Philippines, is an annual international event run by the World Beauty Association. Since its inception in Poland in 2009, it has promoted glamour, fashion, and natural beauty, focusing on charitable causes and fostering goodwill across nations.

The five-feet-nine-inch-tall Valencia reflected on her achievements during the pageant’s Q&A segment. “Being here in this prestigious pageant is my greatest achievement… I see the transformation, the improvement, and how I was able to become an inspirational woman that I am now, and that is something that I would be proud of after this journey,” she said. –Rappler.com