Makati to lease some EMBO schools to Taguig

SCHOOL. A huge tarpaulin that reads 'This property is owned by Makati City' is posted on the gate of Fort Bonifacio Elementary School on August 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Makati Mayor Abby Binay said that some public schools in Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) barangays will be leased to the Taguig City government.

“‘Yung school facilities na pagmamayari ng lungsod ng Makati ay kami naman po ay nakikipag-cooperate…na pahiram, meaning lease, magbayad po sila (Taguig) ng renta para doon sa kagamitan at para doon sa building at lote,” Binay said during the distribution of school supplies in Pembo Elementary School on Tuesday.

(As for the school facilities owned by the city of Makati, we are cooperating by providing a lease arrangement with Taguig. It needs to pay rent for the equipment, the building, and the lot.)

Binay also said that the city is doing an inventory of the properties of Makati in 14 EMBO schools. On August 22, Binay said that she met with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Schools Division Superintendents of Makati and Taguig-Pateros

“Hindi po pwede kasi na kunin [na lang ng Taguig] or [else] babawiin na lang ng city (Makati) yung gamit kung hindi kaya ng Taguig or ng DepEd,”

(It’s not possible for Taguig to just take it, or else the Makati will simply reclaim the equipment if Taguig or DepEd are not capable of compensating.)

Out of the 14 public schools in EMBO, Binay said that only 11 will be leased to Taguig.

Since the city is required to have a science high school, Binay said they will keep the Makati Science High School which is located in Barangay Cembo.

Binay also shared the city’s plan to integrate Fort Bonifacio Elementary and High School into the University of Makati. These educational institutions are located in Barangay West Rembo.

The cost of the lease will depend on the assessment of a third-party assessor, Binay said.

During the Brigada Eskwela, tension emerged between the two cities after Taguig took over the 14 public schools in EMBO. Some students and parents said that the dispute between the two cities caused the delay in the distribution of school supplies and uniforms.

Following this, the Department of Education’s central office stepped in to directly supervise the affected schools. – Rappler.com