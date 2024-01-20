WATCH: Visiting Cebu’s Basilica Minore del Santo Niño during Sinulog 2024

Rappler Visayas reporter John Sitchon shows the wonders of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in a tour during the 459th Fiesta Señor in the province of Cebu

CEBU, Philippines – Every year, thousands of devotees from around the world visit the home of the Senior Santo Niño (Child Jesus), the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

Here, during the annual Fiesta Señor celebrated every January, visitors attentively participate in the ceremonial masses and foot processions with the image of the Santo Niño.

“The convent and the Church of the Santo Niño de Cebu was founded by Father Andres de Urdaneta on April 28, 1565, the very day the Legazpi-Urdaneta expedition arrived in the island,” the basilica’s official website read.

In the halls of the church, visitors can find paintings depicting the events of the said expedition and the introduction of Christianity to the Philippines.

There are also numerous artifacts hailing from the Vatican City and sculptures of religious figures. If you’re planning to visit the Santo Niño, make sure to check out this brief tour by Rappler reporter John Sitchon. – Rappler.com