Voices from the Regions: What happens when your local media is under fire

Journalism in the Philippines is under threat.
This fact is even more true for journalists practicing in the countryside, where dynasties often rule with impunity and violence is commonplace.
Under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte, at least 23 journalists have been killed, 32 have been red-tagged, and 56 have been sued for cyber libel in the Philippines, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines’ media safety office.
Rappler will speak to journalists who work in different regions in the Philippines to give you a snapshot of the conditions they have to work under to give the public the most truthful information.
We’ll also discuss the consequences when the media is unable to do its job due to the threats.
Those who will join the conversation are Lorraine Ecarma, Rappler stringer and NUJP-Cebu chairperson; Kath Cortez, reporter for Davao Today and NUJP vice chairperson; Froilan Gallardo, veteran journalist from Cagayan de Oro; and Rhaydz Barcia, a Bicol region journalist.
Tune in on Friday evening, July 8, at 7 pm, on Rappler. – Rappler.com
