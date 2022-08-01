FULL VIDEO: Rappler+ briefing on political dynasties

MANILA, Philippines – From the Revillas of Cavite, to the Gatchalians of Valenzuela, to the Khos of Masbate, political dynasties have been key fixtures in the Philippines. In the May 2022 national elections, the clans yet again showed their political stamina as they mobilized to make their presidential and vice-presidential bets win.

In a recent Rappler+ briefing supported by the United Nations Joint Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Philippines, Rappler+ members got an inside look at how the country’s political dynasties may have contributed to the results of this year’s elections.

As explained by Gemma B. Mendoza, Rappler’s lead researcher on disinformation and platforms, then-candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s landslide victory could be explained by his campaign’s alliances with several political families — which paired well with the pro-Marcos online propaganda network that was built over the years.

“While Robredo had a very dynamic volunteer-driven campaign, Marcos was overwhelmingly supported by the political elite,” Mendoza said, making Robredo the outsider who was competing against an entrenched opponent.

Watch the full video of the briefing:

