Gilas Pilipinas reunion continues as Ange Kouame, RJ Abarrientos join Strong Group for Jones Cup

LAYUP. RJ Abarrientos in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – The reunion of Gilas Pilipinas players continues as RJ Abarrientos and Ange Kouame signed with Strong Group Athletics to play in the upcoming William Jones Cup in Taiwan in July.

Kouame and Abarrientos link up with fellow national team members Kiefer Ravena and Jordan Heading, joining a Strong Group side that aims to deliver the Philippines its seventh Jones Cup crown.

Currently playing in France for the UB Chartres Metropole in Nationale Masculine 1, Kouame will see action in the Jones Cup for the third time after suiting up for Ateneo-Pilipinas in 2018 and reinforcing Rain or Shine in 2023.

“I’m really, really happy to represent the country again. It’s another opportunity for me to win this competition,” said Kouame, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas crew that struck gold in the previous Asian Games in China.

Kouame – a former UAAP MVP – finally gets to see action for Strong Group after an aborted stint last year that saw him miss the Dubai International Basketball Championship due to dengue.

“I know he’s improved a lot and has been healthy, so that’s a good sign. Whenever it comes to playing for the flag, Ange has always been willing,” said Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu.

While Kouame is set to provide interior defense, Abarrientos is expected to add offensive firepower as he forms a formidable backcourt unit with Heading and Ravena.

“I’m very excited because it’s my first time on the team and I’m eager to play with my kuyas (big brothers) and to represent our country again,” said Abarrientos.

Abarrientos is coming off his first season in the Japan B. League, where he plays for the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

“I always like guards who can score, so we are excited to have him on the team. When the opportunity to play for the country arose, he immediately said yes,” said Tiu of Abarrientos.

Strong Group also secured the commitment of former Alab Pilipinas standout Caelan Tiongson and former San Miguel import Chris McCullough. – Rappler.com