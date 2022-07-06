There is little room for error for Gilas Pilipinas' men's and women's squads in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Tough competition awaits Gilas Pilipinas’ men’s and women’s teams when they see action in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, which runs from July 6 to 10 in Singapore.

Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores – the core of winningest PBA 3×3 squad TNT – make up the men’s side together with Purefoods standout Joseph Eriobu.

Bunched with Indonesia and Jordan in the qualifying draw, the men’s team needs to finish at the top of its group to advance to the pool stage.

Only Mongolia, Australia, and host Singapore have secured outright berths in the pool stage.

Meanwhile, familiar faces form the women’s crew as 5-on-5 mainstays Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, and Katrina Guytingco team up anew.

Just like its male counterparts, the women’s squad have to top its group, which includes Thailand and Jordan, in the qualifying draw in order to reach the pool stage.

Both the Philippines’ men’s and women’s teams will start their respective campaigns on Thursday, July 7.

– Rappler.com