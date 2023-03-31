Gilas Men 3x3 bow out of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after going winless in two games, losing to both Iran and Qatar in the pool stage

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Men 3×3 failed to replicate their stellar run in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup last year and suffered an early exit in Singapore after a heart-wrenching 21-18 loss to Qatar on Friday, March 31.

Almond Vosotros and the Philippines fell short of their comeback from a seven-point hole and crashed out of the pool stage with a 0-2 record – a disappointing result after a semifinal finish in the previous edition.

Last year, the Philippines stunned top seed Mongolia in the quarterfinals, succumbed to New Zealand in the semifinals, and almost secured bronze after a two-point loss to China in the battle for third.

Vosotros, who netted 9 points, joined hands with Samboy de Leon and Jorey Napoles in a blazing 11-4 run as the Filipinos fought back from a 7-14 deficit and knotted the score at 18-18.

De Leon scattered 4 of his 5 points during that stretch, while Vosotros knocked down a pair of two-pointers, including the long bomb that pulled the Philippines within 17-18 with a minute left.

Napoles then scored a layup 20 seconds later to tie the game.

But Qatar – featuring a towering lineup with three players who are at least 6-foot-6 – held its nerve in the final 40 seconds to reach the knockout stage.

Six-foot-ten Souley Ndour took over late for the Qataris as he drained a two-pointer to break the tie and sank the game-winning free throw with 7.9 ticks to spare, finishing with a game-high 14 points.

Qatar racked up a 1-1 slate to clinch a quarterfinal berth and join Iran, which earlier beat the Philippines, 14-11, to top Pool D with a 2-0 card.

Only the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the playoffs.

Napoles tallied 3 points and 5 rebounds in the loss, while Brandon Bates had 1 point and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Qatar 21 – Ndour 14, Abbasher 4, Muslic 3.

Philippines 18 – Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Napoles 3, Bates 1.

– Rappler.com