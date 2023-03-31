Gilas Pilipinas
Vosotros, Gilas Men 3×3 fall to Qatar, fail to reach FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup quarters

Delfin Dioquino
BOOTED OUT. Almond Vosotros and Gilas Men 3x3 suffer an early exit.

Gilas Men 3x3 bow out of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after going winless in two games, losing to both Iran and Qatar in the pool stage

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Men 3×3 failed to replicate their stellar run in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup last year and suffered an early exit in Singapore after a heart-wrenching 21-18 loss to Qatar on Friday, March 31.

Almond Vosotros and the Philippines fell short of their comeback from a seven-point hole and crashed out of the pool stage with a 0-2 record – a disappointing result after a semifinal finish in the previous edition.

Last year, the Philippines stunned top seed Mongolia in the quarterfinals, succumbed to New Zealand in the semifinals, and almost secured bronze after a two-point loss to China in the battle for third.

Vosotros, who netted 9 points, joined hands with Samboy de Leon and Jorey Napoles in a blazing 11-4 run as the Filipinos fought back from a 7-14 deficit and knotted the score at 18-18.

De Leon scattered 4 of his 5 points during that stretch, while Vosotros knocked down a pair of two-pointers, including the long bomb that pulled the Philippines within 17-18 with a minute left.

Napoles then scored a layup 20 seconds later to tie the game.

But Qatar – featuring a towering lineup with three players who are at least 6-foot-6 – held its nerve in the final 40 seconds to reach the knockout stage.

Six-foot-ten Souley Ndour took over late for the Qataris as he drained a two-pointer to break the tie and sank the game-winning free throw with 7.9 ticks to spare, finishing with a game-high 14 points.

Qatar racked up a 1-1 slate to clinch a quarterfinal berth and join Iran, which earlier beat the Philippines, 14-11, to top Pool D with a 2-0 card.

Only the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the playoffs.

Napoles tallied 3 points and 5 rebounds in the loss, while Brandon Bates had 1 point and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Qatar 21 – Ndour 14, Abbasher 4, Muslic 3.

Philippines 18 – Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Napoles 3, Bates 1.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
