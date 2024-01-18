Injured Rhenz Abando comes home to support Anyang’s EASL stint in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas standout Rhenz Abando – out of commission since suffering a horrific spinal injury – is coming home to support Anyang's EASL game against home team TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas standout Rhenz Abando is set for a brief homecoming on Wednesday, January 24, as his Anyang Jung Kwan Jang squad takes on the PBA’s TNT Tropang Giga in the East Asia Super League (EASL) at the PhilSports Arena.

A former Korean Basketball League (KBL) slam dunk champion and former NCAA champion, the 25-year-old star will unfortunately not see the court back in front of his Filipino fans as he is still recovering from a harrowing spinal injury due to a mid-air push from former NBA player Chinanu Onuaku.

Onuaku did not receive a single game suspension and only got off with a $2,300 fine, much to the dismay of Filipino and Korean fans, the latter even protesting in front of KBL’s main office following the controversial judgment.

The EASL, meanwhile, is coordinating with Anyang for a possible media availability with Abando so he may share his recovery journey. The former NCAA rookie MVP is expected to be sidelined for more or less a month dating back to his last game on December 28, 2023.

Anyang is currently in second place behind the Japan B. League’s Chiba Jets in the EASL home-and-away season featuring the best teams from four top Asian leagues.

TNT, which is tied with sister team Meralco with a 1-4 record at the bottom of the standings, is hanging on to its playoff hopes and will try to take advantage of an undermanned Anyang squad this Wednesday. – Rappler.com