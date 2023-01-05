LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Bay Area, Game 4 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals 2022-2023

Barangay Ginebra looks to move on the cusp of its fourth title in six conferences as it shoots for a commanding 3-1 lead against Bay Area

MANILA, Philippines – Can Barangay Ginebra push Bay Area to the brink?

The Gin Kings look to move on the cusp of their fourth title in six conferences as they shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead against the Dragons in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals on Friday, January 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Momentum is undoubtedly on the side of Ginebra after it climbed out of a 14-point hole in its thrilling 89-82 comeback win in Game 3 that saw the Gin Kings regain control of the best-of-seven duel.

It does not help Bay Area that import Andrew Nicholson sustained an apparent left ankle injury near the end of Game 3, a bitter conclusion to his dominant performance of 23 points and 24 rebounds.

Whether Nicholson will suit up in Game 4 remains a big question mark, but the Dragons opted to stick with him despite having the option of relegating him to the injured/reserve list and reactivating star guard Myles Powell.

As Nicholson went down with an injury, his Ginebra counterpart, Justin Brownlee, rose to the occasion by anchoring their Game 3 win with arguably his finest performance in the finals.

Brownlee finished with finals-highs of 34 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 steals, dropping 19 points in the fourth quarter alone as he singlehandedly matched what Bay Area scored in the period.

The Gin Kings also drew prolific performances from locals Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger, who were both limited to single digits in scoring when the Dragons tied the series at 1-1.

In Game 3, Thompson finished with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Standhardinger churned out 15 points and 4 rebounds.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com