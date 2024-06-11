Rhenz Abando joins Gilas Pilipinas standouts as Strong Group beefs up Jones Cup roster

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROAR. Rhenz Abando in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Rhenz Abando joins the growing list of Gilas Pilipinas players in the Strong Group roster that includes RJ Abarrientos, Ange Kouame, Kiefer Ravena, and Jordan Heading

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group tapped another Gilas Pilipinas stalwart for its William Jones Cup campaign in Taiwan in July as it signed high-flying forward Rhenz Abando, the team announced on Tuesday, June 11.

Abando joins fellow national team members RJ Abarrientos, Ange Kouame, Kiefer Ravena, and Jordan Heading in a stacked crew that also features former PBA import Chris McCullough and Caelan Tiongson.

Still weighing on his career options after he parted ways with his Korean Basketball League club Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, Abando looks forward to suiting up for Strong Group after keeping track of the team when it competed in the Dubai International Basketball Championship earlier this year.

“I’m excited to play for Strong Group because when I was in Korea, I watched their Dubai games,” said Abando in Filipino.

“They made the fans happy in Dubai. I hope we can also make our compatriots in Taiwan happy in the Jones Cup.”

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu, who also calls the shots for the St. Benilde Blazers in the NCAA, welcomed the chance to mentor Abando after being at opposite ends when the La Union native still saw action for the Letran Knights.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to finally coach Rhenz. I coached against him in the past and I think he is a great player,” said Tiu.

“He gives us a lot of athleticism and firepower.”

Abando is currently a free agent after playing two seasons in the KBL for Anyang.

In his first year with Anyang, he helped the team capture the KBL championship and the East Asia Super League crown.

He finished his second KBL season for Anyang with averages of 9.93 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.11 assists, and 1.03 blocks. – Rappler.com