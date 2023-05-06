LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 6

Team Philippines' medal charge receives a huge boost with a pair of guaranteed gold medals in obstacle course racing as SEA Games action goes full blast

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – More gold medals head Team Philippines’ way as action in the Southeast Asian Games goes full blast on Saturday, May 6, after the regional showpiece formally opened a day prior.

The country is assured of two golds and two silvers in obstacle course racing, where it will be an all-Filipino finals in both the men’s and women’s individual events.

Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna dispute the women’s crown, while Mark Julius Rodelas and Kevin Pascua vie for the men’s title.

Over in athletics, Christine Hallasgo seeks to reclaim the women’s marathon gold medal she captured in 2019 after settling for silver in Vietnam last year, with teammate Ruffa Sorongon also eyeing a crack at the top prize.

Richard Salano and Arlan Arbois see action in men’s marathon, where the Philippines aims for a podium finish after going empty-handed in Hanoi.

Inspired by Kaila Napolis‘ feat as the first Filipino athlete to win gold here, the rest of the jiu-jitsu team look to win more medals as Myron Mangubat (men’s ne-waza GI -62kg), Annie Ramirez (women’s ne-waza NOGI -57kg), Michael Tiu (men’s ne-waza GI -69kg) take their turn on the mat.

Gold medals are also up for grabs in cycling, aquathlon, swimming, karate, petanque, vovinam, soft tennis, sepak takraw, and esports.

The Philippines currently owns two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes.

– Rappler.com