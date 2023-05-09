Faith Nisperos skips final UAAP season; moves on to Akari

Ateneo volleyball star Faith Nisperos decides to go pro, saying it’s ‘the best way’ to hone her talent and character

MANILA, Philippines – After carefully considering offers from eight teams including her collegiate squad, Ateneo women’s volleyball co-captain Faith Nisperos has decided to forgo her final UAAP season and commit to the Akari Chargers of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Due to strict UAAP eligibility rules, she cannot sign a contract just yet, as Season 85 is set to end on June 30.

“I believe that in my seasons with Ateneo, I was able to fulfill my duties by playing my very best every time I’m on the court,” Nisperos told a group of reporters during an online media availability on Tuesday, May 9.

“But I have decided to learn by taking greater heights in the PVL, and I want to be able to step up more out of my comfort zone because I believe this is the best way to hone my talent and my character as an athlete,” she added.

Among the teams she considered the most were the PLDT High Speed Hitters, adding that she was “very close” to signing with them.

However, she ultimately chose the upstart Akari team, coached by Philippine women’s team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

Nisperos explained that the Brazilian mentor often gave her tips, even though he last coached her in 2021, also citing familiarity with former Ateneo teammates, and the vision the team laid out for her.

“I like that there are a lot of balance with the team. They’re a good mix of veterans and youngsters. So, sure I will be able to learn from both ends,” said Nisperos.

“It’s nice to have ates like Ate Dindin (Santiago-Manabat), Ate Bang (Pineda), and to continue my leadership here any way I can,” she continued.

Nisperos, who played for Ateneo for three seasons after coming from a powerhouse NU Lady Bullpups squad in high school, says she wasn’t able to gather all of her teammates, so she just messaged them individually.

She shared that her teammates accepted “well” her decision to go pro.

“I know that all throughout my stay with Ateneo I really did my best and gave my all every time and yeah that’s how I wanted to be remembered, someone who could instill change, influence change, and of course someone who fought till the end.”

During her three-season stint, Nisperos was able to lead the Blue Eagles to a bronze-medal finish in UAAP Season 84 after a rough start.

This year, though, the Blue Eagles missed the Final Four for the first time since 2009, after ending the eliminations at sixth with a 4-10 record.

Ateneo also released a statement minutes prior to Nisperos’ announcement, thanking her for her stint.

“For the past four years, Faith Nisperos has been an exemplary Atenean student-athlete as team captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles Women’s Volleyball Team,” read the statement released on the school’s website.

“We thank her for being a model student-athlete embodying the One Big Fight spirit inside and outside the court,” it added.

“We fully believe that Faith will continue to inspire volleyball athletes and fans in Ateneo and beyond in the years to come, all for the greater glory of God, ad majorem Dei gloriam.” – Rappler.com