Eya Laure, UST kick off UAAP volleyball season with sweep of FEU

Eya Laure shows the way as UST fends off several FEU spurts to sweep its way to a triumphant UAAP Season 84 debut

MANILA, Philippines – UST bucked an error-plagued start to open the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over FEU at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, May 5.

Eya Laure delivered 14 points off 13 attacks and 1 block as the Tigresses fended off several of the Lady Tamaraws’ spurts to sweep their way to a triumphant season debut.

Laure powered through back-to-back hits to give UST a commanding 17-7 lead in the third set before her side survived a last-ditch comeback from FEU.

Veteran Lycha Ebon pulled the Lady Tams within 3 points with an off-the-block attack, 21-24, but an Ann Rosell Asis service error on the next play paved the way for the Tigresses’ straight-sets win. – Rappler.com