Choco Mucho, PLDT score contrasting wins over PVL newbies

FULL CONTROL. Choco Mucho's Sisi Rondina in action against Galeries Tower in the PVL.

Choco Mucho leaves no room for doubt against newcomer Galeries Tower, while PLDT bucks a slow start versus another young squad in NxLed

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho delivered a resounding sweep of the Galeries Tower, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, to clinch its third straight victory in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference on Thursday night, November 2, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Sisi Rondina unloaded 16 points to lead the Flying Titans, while Regine Arocha stepped up in the absence of injured Des Cheng with 8 points in her first start of the season.

Caitln Viray backed Rondina with 11 points while Bea de Leon also came through in the absence of Maddie Madayag by scoring 10, including back-to-back quick attacks off Deanna Wong’s brilliant plays that made it 22-18 for Choco Mucho in the third set.

Choco Mucho climbed to third at 3-1, tying Chery Tiggo and PLDT, which recovered from a surprise first-set loss against NxLed, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20, in the first game.

Undeterred by the Chameleons’ strong showing in the early going, the High Speed Hitters shifted gears in the second frame and in the next two, showcasing their power and precision behind Savanah Davison and Erika Santos.

Fil-Canadian Davison fired 20 attacks in a 21-point performance, while Santos scored 17.

Honey Royse Tubino added 13 points as Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata also took care of the middle to chip in 8 points each for the High Speed Hitters.

“It should be a lesson for us, we can’t have a slow start,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

NxLed skidded to its third straight loss after launching its campaign with a win, while Galeries Tower remained winless in four games.

Rap Aguilar scored 7 points as Ysa Jimenez and Norielle Ipac scored 5 each for the Highrisers, who kept it close in the first and third sets but just couldn’t match the Flying Titans’ firepower and endgame savvy.

Lycha Ebon, who delivered the bulk of her 11-point effort in the first 28 minutes of the Chameleons’ impressive start, struggled to find her range in the next three sets, while Chiara Permentilla finished with 7 points. – Rappler.com