Error-prone Creamline still cruises to 8-0; Sharma shines for Akari

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers remain undefeated in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference after fending off the NxLed Chameleons in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, on Thursday, November 23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Creamline, which registered its eighth straight win, inched closer to a spot in the semifinals.

“We’re very happy and grateful for the win because all teams are aiming for a spot in the semifinals, a win is a win for us,” team captain Alyssa Valdez said after the game.

“Today, it’s just that we had so many lapses and we have to work harder in training,” Valdez added, referring to the team’s 22 errors.

Jema Galanza scored a team-high 14 points, including 4 aces that proved to be crucial to the outcome of the contest.

Michele Gumabao and Tots Carlos also contributed 12 points apiece for the Cool Smashers.

Down 20-21 after a service error by Kyle Negrito late in the third set, Creamline unleashed 5 straight points to seal the deal for the champion squad.

Carlos scored back-to-back hits to make it 23-21, before Galanza launched consecutive service aces to end the game in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Both squads slugged it out in the opening set, with the Chameleons establishing a 21-16 lead.

After an attack error by Galanza, the Cool Smashers trailed by 2, 21-23, before back-to-back errors from NxLed.

Galanza then nailed a cross-court hit to make it 24-23, and Creamline wrapped it when Jho Maraguinot’s attack sailed outside, 25-23.

It was all Cool Smashers in the second set as they led by as many as 9 points to end the frame, 25-16.

Maraguinot emerged as NxLed’s lone double-digit scorer with 14 points as the Chameleons, already eliminated from playoff contention, fell to a 3-6 record.

Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers claimed a much-needed win after dealing the Galeries Tower Highrisers their eighth straight loss in the conference, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.

Fifi Sharma fired a game-high 12 points built on 10 attacks and 2 blocks, as teammate Faith Nisperos delivered the same output to help improve the team’s record to 5-4.

Ysa Jimenez and Andrea Marzan, meanwhile, scored 11 markers apiece for the upstart Galeries.

“We are still trying to use these remaining games so we can rebuild our confidence because we came from consecutive losses, so it was heavy for the team and for team’s morale,” said Sharma after the game.

“We’re taking it one step at a time in rebuilding our confidence, so I feel like this is a good achievement for the team,” she added. — Rappler.com